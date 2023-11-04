HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VB stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.