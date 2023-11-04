HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,624 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.