HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Ready Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

RC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

