HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.50. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

