HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 145,073 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,073 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,002,250,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $330,471.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,634,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.