HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 15,926 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Camtek Stock Up 2.7 %

Camtek stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.