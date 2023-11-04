HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

