HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 132.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Cummins by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

