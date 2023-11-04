HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.