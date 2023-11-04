HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.