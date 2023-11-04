HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

