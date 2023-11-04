HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 61,079 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,079 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

EFT opened at $12.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

