HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

