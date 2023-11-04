HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $407.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

