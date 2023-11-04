HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $297.41.

NYSE HCA opened at $230.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $207.24 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

