Head-To-Head Comparison: Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) & Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -60.65% -46.91% Qiagen 17.01% 13.29% 7.48%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cognition Therapeutics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qiagen 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 607.55%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $49.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.86) -1.23 Qiagen $1.95 billion 4.57 $423.21 million $1.45 27.03

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Cognition Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

