Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

