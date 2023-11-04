Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 21st

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.6 %
HSII stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
