Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 21st

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.6 %

HSII stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.