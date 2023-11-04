Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

