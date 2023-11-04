Hemington Wealth Management Sells 198 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

