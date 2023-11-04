Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

