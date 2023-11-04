Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

