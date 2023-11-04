Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 432,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 119,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Highland Copper Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$44.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

