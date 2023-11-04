Horizon Technology Finance Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

HRZN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.20 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

