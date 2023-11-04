Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.