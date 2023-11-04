H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 4th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.3 %

H&R Block stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

