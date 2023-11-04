Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,092 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

