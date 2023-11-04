Human Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $32,740,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

