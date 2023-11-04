Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,912 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.