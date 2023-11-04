Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.42.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $476.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $570.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.