Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

