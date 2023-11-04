IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.40.

Get IDACORP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.