IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.51) to GBX 980 ($11.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 984.75 ($11.98).
IG Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,610.49). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
About IG Group
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
