IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.51) to GBX 980 ($11.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 984.75 ($11.98).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 663 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 678.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 844.50 ($10.28).

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,610.49). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

