Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 300 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

