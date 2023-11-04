Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 1,744 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,849 shares of company stock worth $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
F5 Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
