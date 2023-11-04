Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 1,744 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,849 shares of company stock worth $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.