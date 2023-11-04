Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

