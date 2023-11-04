Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 124.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.