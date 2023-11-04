Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

