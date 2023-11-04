Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $346,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $248.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.