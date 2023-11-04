Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $677,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

