Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $877,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.5 %

ROST stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

