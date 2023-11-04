Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $45,463,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 286.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NVT opened at $49.87 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

