Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,402 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

