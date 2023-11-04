Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 245 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $367.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.53.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

