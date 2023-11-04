Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,755 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.