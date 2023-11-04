Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $842,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $29,041,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

