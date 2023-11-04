Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at $56,821,817.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

