Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.41, but opened at $58.59. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inari Medical shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 285,534 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

