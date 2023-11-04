InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.25. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode by 12.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in InMode by 23.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 862,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

