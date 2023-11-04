Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires 198,222 Shares of Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Rose acquired 198,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £251,741.94 ($306,329.93).
Phillip Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 24th, Phillip Rose purchased 25,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($38,938.91).
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Phillip Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($15,453.88).
Alpha Real Trust Limited has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 63.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The company has a market cap of £70.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.73.
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
